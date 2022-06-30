IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

    Massachusetts divided over new undocumented driver's license bill

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

  • Orlando Museum of Art director out of job following FBI raid

  • Singer R. Kelly to be sentenced after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes

  • Two dead after 'massive' Philadelphia neighborhood shootout

  • Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiring to sexually abuse minors 

  • 101-year-old former Nazi guard sentenced for role in concentration camp murders

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to stand trial in Moscow

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to face sentencing for sex trafficking conviction

  • Employee killed at Atlanta Subway over ‘too much mayonnaise’ on sandwich

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial set for July 1st in Russia

  • Georgia mother stabs three children to death in burning home

  • Pennsylvania principal accused of sexually assaulting student

  • Woman sentenced in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing seeks early release

  • Woman rescued from hostage situation through message with Grubhub order

  • FBI manhunt underway for fugitive in connection to girlfriend's death in Mexico

Attorney claims Connecticut man was paralyzed in police custody 

A Connecticut family is calling for justice after a man was severely injured while in New Haven police custody. NBC News' Steven Romo has more on the investigation, including how the city released body camera video showing the man slamming into the wall of a police van after an officer hit the brakes. June 30, 2022

Play All