Attorney in Ahmaud Arbery trial apologies for 'Black pastor' comment 

Attorney Kevin Gough issued an apology in court after saying there was no need for "any more Black pastors in the court room." Gough said the pastors would've influenced the jury. Testimony in court focused on the neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed, and the home security camera that captured Arbery at a residence under construction in the weeks before the fatal encounter. NBC News' Ron Allen has the latest.Nov. 13, 2021