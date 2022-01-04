Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre
02:53
Share this -
copied
Prince Andrew’s attorneys argued that a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein protects the royal from further legal actions. Giuffre’s attorneys say Prince Andrew was not included and if he was, then he would have been named specifically. Jan. 4, 2022
How 3D printers could be used to solve the U.S. housing crisis
02:19
Now Playing
Attorneys for Prince Andrew ask federal judge to dismiss lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre
02:53
UP NEXT
Hong Kong activist sentenced to prison for organizing Tiananmen vigil
00:14
Experts say wastewater samples reveal record levels of Covid across U.S.
04:01
Biden discusses efforts to 'keep the schools open' during Covid response meeting