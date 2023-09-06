Australian rescuers save researcher who fell ill at remote Antarctic base

Ongoing state detention, torture in Venezuela highlighted in new report03:45
- Now Playing
Australian rescuers save researcher who fell ill at remote Antarctic base02:03
- UP NEXT
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Electric Zoo festival shuts down early after weekend of chaos02:51
California store owner fights off burglar during attempted robbery01:36
Protesters in Syria demand end to Assad regime amid economic crisis06:58
Bodycam shows Washington state deputy narrowly escape raging wildfire02:22
Texas bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth02:49
92,000+ fans set world record at Nebraska women’s volleyball match01:51
Soldiers in Gabon declare coup after president wins re-election02:17
San Francisco official resigns after backlash over controversial walking tour03:06
Deadly wildfires in Louisiana leave behind path of destruction02:49
Death in Pasco County, Fla., was not a ‘storm fatality’, EMS director says03:54
Maui couple celebrates son’s birth after fire02:43
Maui businesses struggling after fires05:32
Parishioners killed after confronting gangs in Haiti02:58
College student fatally shot after trying to enter wrong home02:23
Protest over migrants in NYC turns violent02:41
Hawaiian Electric facing lawsuits over Maui fire05:13
Louisiana petroleum refinery fire and chemical leak forces evacuations04:32
Ongoing state detention, torture in Venezuela highlighted in new report03:45
- Now Playing
Australian rescuers save researcher who fell ill at remote Antarctic base02:03
- UP NEXT
Protests between Eritrean migrants turn violent in Israel02:06
Electric Zoo festival shuts down early after weekend of chaos02:51
California store owner fights off burglar during attempted robbery01:36
Protesters in Syria demand end to Assad regime amid economic crisis06:58
Play All