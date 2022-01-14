Author shares experience with Texas attempt to ban children’s books about racism
A number of books by Black authors are being taken out of circulation as at least 9 states have recently passed bills that would ban teaching about racism in the classroom. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson speaks with Jerry Craft, the children’s author behind the award-winning graphic novel “New Kid” which was pulled from library shelves in a Texas school district and put back a week later upon further review. Jan. 14, 2022
