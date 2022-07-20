IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing

Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing

The murder of Pennsylvania teenager Lindy Sue Biechler has been shrouded in mystery for almost 50 years after she was stabbed 19 times and sexually assaulted in 1975. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how a huge break in the case was due to modern DNA testing and a coffee cup.July 20, 2022

