IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Analyzing why Johnny Depp's alleged drug abuse is relevant to Amber Heard's testimony

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Authorities charge Southern California church shooting suspect

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Sweden, Finland indicate support for NATO membership amid war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections as John Fetterman recovers from stroke

    03:24

  • North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

    02:30

  • One dead, five injured in Southern California church shooting

    02:57

  • New York, federal officials investigate Buffalo shooting as hate crime

    04:39

  • Prison book bans make access to reading difficult for inmates

    04:21

  • WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended one month

    02:51

  • At least 11 dead after boat of migrants capsized off Puerto Rico coast

    02:11

  • Violence erupts at funeral for Palestinian journalist killed covering Israeli military raid

    02:41

  • Women share their stories and questions about abortion health care

    13:53

  • Wisconsin college graduates speak out about canceling student loan debt

    05:20

  • Couple marries in the metaverse, allowing loved ones to attend during pandemic

    04:15

  • Book recommendations with family therapist Dr. George James 

    03:59

  • Takeaways from Biden's Washington summit with Southeast Asian leaders

    03:04

  • U.S. cities face challenges when using violence interrupters to fight crime

    03:35

  • NYC subway shooting suspect pleads not guilty at federal arraignment

    04:44

  • Biden discusses efforts to address baby formula shortages

    03:09

NBC News NOW

Authorities charge Southern California church shooting suspect

04:02

A Las Vegas man has been identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting at a Southern California church that killed one person dead and injured five others. NBC News' Maggie Vespa reports on the suspect, who has arrested on murder and attempted murder charges.May 16, 2022

  • Analyzing why Johnny Depp's alleged drug abuse is relevant to Amber Heard's testimony

    03:32
  • Now Playing

    Authorities charge Southern California church shooting suspect

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

    03:11

  • Sweden, Finland indicate support for NATO membership amid war in Ukraine

    05:25

  • Pennsylvania voters prepare for primary elections as John Fetterman recovers from stroke

    03:24

  • North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All