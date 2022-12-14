IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer

Authorities search for suspect in killing of Georgia correctional officer

An ongoing investigation is taking place just outside of Atlanta after a correctional officer was ambushed and killed outside of the jail where he worked. NBC News’ Steven Romo has more on how authorities are questioning how this incident occurred as they release a new image of the suspect. Dec. 14, 2022

