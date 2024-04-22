Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band

- Now Playing
Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band05:26
- UP NEXT
Luke Bryan slips on fan’s cellphone during performance00:35
These are the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees00:34
Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ continues to break records after release01:05
Caitlin Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure deal with Nike04:33
'George to the Rescue' renovates jazz lover's 1800s home05:32
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé lead the charge for ‘Pop Girl Spring’02:54
TODAY fans on the plaza get Taylor Swift’s 'Tortured Poets' on vinyl02:40
Taylor Swift reveals 'Tortured Poets' is a secret double album!03:10
'The Sympathizer' stars on 'different perspective' of Vietnam War06:14
Watch John Stamos surprise Chris Stapleton as he sang about him01:07
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to be adapted into Broadway comedy musical00:46
Book about Taylor Swift's impact on music is in the works00:42
Martin Scorsese eyes Leonardo DiCaprio for Frank Sinatra biopic00:41
Taylor Swift drops clues for new ‘Tortured Poets Department’ album02:17
Peter Jackson to restore Beatles 1970 ‘Let It Be’ documentary00:33
Rachel Zegler to make Broadway debut in new ‘Romeo and Juliet’00:37
DOJ reportedly set to sue Live Nation in antitrust challenge00:52
Social Dilemmas: Can I back out of plans to go see Missy Elliott?04:40
Kenny Loggins on suggesting Huey Lewis sing Prince's line in ‘We Are the World’00:47
- Now Playing
Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band05:26
- UP NEXT
Luke Bryan slips on fan’s cellphone during performance00:35
These are the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees00:34
Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ continues to break records after release01:05
Caitlin Clark to reportedly sign 8-figure deal with Nike04:33
'George to the Rescue' renovates jazz lover's 1800s home05:32
Play All