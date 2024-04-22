IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band
April 22, 202405:26
    Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band

Flipping the Script: Autistic musicians speak about performing as part of ASD Band

05:26

Meet ASD Band, a Canadian quintet featuring four autistic musicians who hope to challenge and change views on autism. As part a special edition of “Flipping the Script” for autism awareness month, NBC News’ Joe Fryer interviewed the band, exploring their talents and dreams for the future.April 22, 2024

