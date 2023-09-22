IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Autoworkers strike will expand to more GM and Stellantis plants

  • United Auto Workers strike deepens amid layoffs

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks concerning recent clashes

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    U.S to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Trial underway for two of the men charged in Elijah McClain’s death

    03:36

  • House Republicans struggle to agree on spending as a shutdown looms

    05:43

  • Brooke Eden speaks about her experience as a queer country singer

    05:04

  • Writers and Hollywood studios return to bargaining table amid WGA strike

    03:33

  • Study says morning workouts may be better for weight loss

    04:32

  • Mental health crisis grows among climate change disasters first responders

    04:03

  • Trailblazing NASA astronaut will be first woman on Lunar mission

    05:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • UAW union sends warning to Big Three Detroit automakers

    01:56

  • Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil

    07:39

  • Broadway musical makes history with all-Filipino cast

    05:28

  • Wisconsin begins resuming abortion services at Planned Parenthood

    04:08

  • Five Americans freed in U.S.-Iran deal arrive in Qatar

    05:54

  • Americans freed in Iran-U.S. prisoner swap deal

    04:43

  • Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark tries to move Georgia case to federal court

    05:45

  • Biden deploys labor team to help resolve auto workers strike

    03:51

  • McCarthy dares GOP detractors to remove him at closed-door meeting

    04:54

NBC News NOW

Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks concerning recent clashes

04:20

Azerbaijan and Armenia are holding talks after clashes between the two countries erupted in the flashpoint region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict was re-ignited when Azerbaijan launched, what it called, an “anti-terrorist operation” claiming four of its soldiers and two civilians were killed by Armenian mines. Russia helped broker a ceasefire between both sides.Sept. 22, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • United Auto Workers strike deepens amid layoffs

    03:46
  • Now Playing

    Azerbaijan and Armenia hold talks concerning recent clashes

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    U.S to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid

    03:05

  • Trial underway for two of the men charged in Elijah McClain’s death

    03:36

  • House Republicans struggle to agree on spending as a shutdown looms

    05:43

  • Brooke Eden speaks about her experience as a queer country singer

    05:04
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All