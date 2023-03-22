IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Bad Bunny's former girlfriend sues for $40 million

    02:32
Bad Bunny's former girlfriend sues for $40 million

02:32

In a newly filed $40 million lawsuit, musician Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend is alleging he used a voice recording of her without her permission in two of his highest-streaming songs. NBC’s Ellison Barber has the details. March 22, 2023

