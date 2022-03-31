IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Fighting record gas prices, Biden to release 1 million barrels of oil daily from emergency reserves

  • Now Playing

    Baltic nations raise security concerns about sharing border with Russia

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage

    07:36

  • MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate for applicants

    03:36

  • Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    05:32

  • ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel 

    06:49

  • El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years

    04:58

  • Israel battles wave of terrorist attacks

    02:14

  • Long Island cold case solved with DNA evidence after 42 years 

    04:03

  • Holocaust survivors reunite after 79 years

    01:59

  • Company says smart gun technology could prevent accidental shootings

    04:47

  • 'Congress needs to act now': Biden calls for additional Covid relief funding

    01:24

  • Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis

    00:31

  • Woman looks for answers 42 years after her sister's murder

    01:53

  • Pompeo leveraging foreign policy experience in potential 2024 bid

    02:33

  • Biden administration launches website for Covid resources

    03:15

  • 21 states suing to end mask mandates on public transportation

    02:11

  • NFL to require teams to hire women, minorities as coaches for 2022 season

    02:30

  • FDA reviewing ALS drug funded by Ice Bucket Challenge

    01:40

  • Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine

    03:18

  • Trump publicly asks Putin to release information on Hunter Biden

    01:13

NBC News NOW

Baltic nations raise security concerns about sharing border with Russia

03:20

As the war in Ukraine continues, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are becoming increasingly concerned about Russia's military movements. NBC News' Phil McCausland reports on why these Baltic states are calling for more support from their fellow NATO members.March 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Baltic nations raise security concerns about sharing border with Russia

    03:20
  • UP NEXT

    How one performance coach helps artists prepare for the stage

    07:36

  • MIT reinstates SAT and ACT mandate for applicants

    03:36

  • Jared Kushner set to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    05:32

  • ALS drug fails to win recommendation from FDA advisory panel 

    06:49

  • El Salvador intensifies crackdown on gang activity after deadliest day in 30 years

    04:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All