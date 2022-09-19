IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction

04:59

A Baltimore judge vacated the murder conviction of Adnan Syed who has been in prison for over 20 years for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend to death in 1999. Syed has maintained his innocence and will remain under home detention while prosecutors look into new evidence. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos reports. Sept. 19, 2022

