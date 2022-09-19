Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction

Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison00:21
- Now Playing
Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction04:59
- UP NEXT
Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire01:51
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder01:02
Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog02:13
Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses03:53
'Werewolf killer' who stabbed man 50 times poses as 'easygoing adventurer' on dating app01:38
Former Kansas cop arrested, accused of preying on women01:33
Ohio mother charged after second child dies while co-sleeping01:34
FBI charges Massachusetts woman with Boston Children's Hospital bomb threat01:56
Judge considers banning cameras during Lori Vallow murder trial02:49
Cardi B sentenced to community service for strip club brawl01:38
Arrest made in California teen's fatal overdose02:08
Former Kansas police detective arrested by FBI in connection to sexual assaults01:12
Texas doctor arrested for allegedly tampering with IV bags, leading to colleague's death02:56
Texas doctor arrested in connection to tainted IV death01:15
'Werewolf Killer' dating profile draws scrutiny02:38
Driver dies after crashing into gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville02:48
Nevada man accused in 1972 Hawaii murder01:50
Former Boston banker accused of multiple knifepoint rapes01:35
Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison00:21
- Now Playing
Baltimore judge vacates Adnan Syed's murder conviction04:59
- UP NEXT
Trial set for sailor accused of setting USS Bonhomme Richard fire01:51
Star of reality show ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ Tim Norman convicted of nephew’s murder01:02
Philadelphia 17-year-old stalked and fatally shot while walking her dog02:13
Teens arrested in connection with Hollywood high school drug overdoses03:53
Play All