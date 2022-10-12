IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

    05:28

  • Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home

    04:20

  • Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments

    04:09

  • Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old

    01:17

  • South Carolina city councilman, two family members shot to death

    01:59

  • Five dead in South Carolina shooting

    01:19

  • California family kidnapping suspect makes first court appearance

    01:31

  • Woman held captive, wearing dog collar, escapes Missouri home

    01:02

  • Philadelphia police search for clues in 13-year-old's shooting death

    01:16

  • Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial begins in LA

    04:03

  • Michigan bus drivers save child taken during carjacking

    01:25

  • Man charged with murder in shooting of Michigan hotel clerk

    01:51

  • Search for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon continues

    02:07

  • What makes the second trial of Harvey Weinstein different from the first

    04:04

  • Alabama faces scrutiny after requesting new chance to execute man who survived first attempt

    07:53

  • Suspect in murder of Purdue student claims he was ‘blackmailed’

    00:49

  • DA will bring murder charges against suspect in Las Vegas stabbing attack

    03:17

  • Social media prompts more thefts of Hyundai, Kia cars

    02:30

NBC News NOW

Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

03:29

After more than two decades in prison, Baltimore prosecutors dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, citing new DNA evidence. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin reports on how while Syed celebrates his innocence, the victim’s family is speaking out against the decision. Oct. 12, 2022

  • Trial begins for Russian analyst charged with lying to FBI

    03:54
  • Now Playing

    Baltimore prosecutors drop all charges against Adnan Syed

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    Defense attorney tells jury sentencing Parkland shooter to death will change 'absolutely nothing'

    05:28

  • Suspect arrested after five shot to death in South Carolina home

    04:20

  • Death penalty decision looms as prosecutor in Parkland shooter trial makes closing arguments

    04:09

  • Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All