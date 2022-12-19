IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of rape and sexual assault by a jury in Los Angeles

  • Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

    01:32

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Bankman-Fried to agree to extradition following chaotic hearing

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile

    01:31

  • Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

    01:54

  • 6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home

    01:35

  • Atlanta apartment complex shootout leaves 2 teens dead

    01:01

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • Five Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist's deadly arrest

    03:11

  • Authorities announce charges for father of Highland Park suspected shooter

    03:58

  • 'This was criminally reckless': Father of Highland Park shooter charged in July 4 attack

    02:01

  • Judge upholds $50K bail for 10-year-old charged with murder

    01:16

  • Skeletal remains identified as Texas mother missing since 2019

    01:27

  • 3 arrested in 2021 highway shooting that killed California toddler

    02:04

  • Parents of slain UVA linebacker speak out

    04:28

  • Militia members sentenced in plot to abduct Michigan governor

    02:15

  • Two dead in murder-suicide on California's U.C. Irvine campus

    01:10

  • Judge orders suspected Paul Pelosi attacker to stand trial

    02:50

  • Ex-friend gives testimony on 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    01:50

  • Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi will go to trial following judge's ruling

    04:07

NBC News NOW

Bankman-Fried to agree to extradition following chaotic hearing

03:03

Sam Bankman-Fried has reportedly agreed to his extradition to the United States to face charges related to the collapse of his crypto exchange. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on this decision following a chaotic morning where the disgraced former “Crypto-King” was shuttled between a Bahamas court and prison. Dec. 19, 2022

  • Victims’ families speak out at sentencing in Ohio massacre

    01:32

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Bankman-Fried to agree to extradition following chaotic hearing

    03:03
  • UP NEXT

    Human heart found in Tennessee salt stockpile

    01:31

  • Parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested

    01:54

  • 6-year-old found buried under floorboards of Arkansas home

    01:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All