    Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

    Jackie Robinson Museum opening in New York City on Labor Day

  • Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance

  • ‘I don’t have anything to prove’ Serena Williams celebrates second round U.S. Open win

  • Women Mean Business: Kim Davis’ impact within the NHL

  • Former Olympian Dominique Dawes on 3 Black female gymnasts sweeping the podium

  • How Serena Williams redefined the sport of tennis

  • Tennis legend Serena Williams prepares for final US Open

  • NFL rookie Brian Robinson Jr shot in possible attempted robbery

  • NFL player Brian Robinson shot multiple times in attempted carjacking in D.C.

  • Serena Williams gears up for her potential final singles match

  • Buffalo Bills punter accused of gang-raping a high school student while in college

  • Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza accused in gang rape

  • Serena and Venus Williams open up on new chapters in their lives

  • Serena Williams reveals her pump-up song ahead of US Open

  • Top-ranked pickleball players share important tips on TODAY plaza

  • Inside Tiger Woods’ plan to protect the PGA legacy against LIV

  • Uvalde shooting victim throws out first pitch at Astros game

  • Mike Tirico, Scottie Scheffler check in at PGA Tour Championship

  • When will we see Tom Brady back on the field?

NBC News NOW

Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

A 12-year-old boy fell off a bunk bed and suffered a serious brain injury before his team's first game in the Little League World Series. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has the story of how some major names in professional baseball are showing their support for the boy’s recovery. Sept. 2, 2022

