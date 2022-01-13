Baseball welcomes its first female manager of an affiliate team
A historic week for baseball as the New York Yankees organization introduced Rachel Balkovec as the manager of its affiliate team, the Tampa Tarpons. Ms. Balkovec is now the first full-time female manager in the minor league system. NBC News' Joshua Johnson talks about the appointment with Professor Claire Smith.Jan. 13, 2022
