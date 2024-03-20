IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach
Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach

Incarnate Word Academy’s basketball team had a yearslong winning streak, but now they’re fighting a new battle. Their coach suffered a medical emergency the night before the state championship game and his players are rallying around a new purpose: win for Coach Dan.March 20, 2024

