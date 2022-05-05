Battle continues over town's charter as multi-billion dollar Ford plant comes to Tennessee

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ford Motor Company will build a multi-billion dollar car factory in Tennessee to manufacture its new electric F-150 truck making it one of the largest in the country. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has an exclusive look at the site of the future plant as nearby towns fight over who will control the surrounding area.May 5, 2022

