NBC News NOW

Battlefield Space

25:18

Meet the war-fighters of the future. Correspondent Tom Costello goes inside Space Force, the newest branch of the U.S. Military, gaining exclusive access to the classified, nuclear-hardened facilities where Space Force operates America's constellation of satellites in Earth orbit – now threatened by hostile, armed Russian and Chinese spacecraft. "Battlefield Space," an exclusive NBC News documentary examining what the Pentagon says is likely the next conflict zone.May 27, 2022

