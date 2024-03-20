Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects

- Now Playing
Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects00:38
- UP NEXT
Scientists in Utah discover new species of roundworms05:18
Steve Kornacki breaks down March Madness brackets03:19
Iowa student journalists buy two local papers saving them from closure03:07
New York City resident on a mission to expose fraudulent license plates04:19
Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds03:24
A look back at 'Stay Tuned NOW' on its one year anniversary04:08
How this West Virginia trade program is tackling the gender pay gap04:02
Trump wins Mississippi primary inching closer to nomination04:19
Pentagon report says no evidence of UFO cover-up by U.S.07:39
Rare gray whale spotted 200 years after extinction in Atlantic07:31
Nonprofit teaches coding to kids living in affordable housing03:19
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas immigration law05:17
Watch the ‘Quarantined Quartet’ musical family return to perform on Stay Tuned Now10:53
A.I. used to decipher ancient scrolls from 2,000 years ago03:12
Meet the brothers behind Philadelphia's first Black-owned brewery03:29
Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill01:38
Study shows marijuana has been linked to chance of heart attack and stroke02:24
Rover sends back new images from moon mission03:35
Illinois judge rules Trump can be removed from primary ballot00:52
- Now Playing
Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects00:38
- UP NEXT
Scientists in Utah discover new species of roundworms05:18
Steve Kornacki breaks down March Madness brackets03:19
Iowa student journalists buy two local papers saving them from closure03:07
New York City resident on a mission to expose fraudulent license plates04:19
Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds03:24
Play All