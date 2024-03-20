IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects
March 20, 202400:38
  • Now Playing

    Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists in Utah discover new species of roundworms

    05:18

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down March Madness brackets

    03:19

  • Iowa student journalists buy two local papers saving them from closure

    03:07

  • New York City resident on a mission to expose fraudulent license plates

    04:19

  • Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds

    03:24

  • A look back at 'Stay Tuned NOW' on its one year anniversary

    04:08

  • How this West Virginia trade program is tackling the gender pay gap

    04:02

  • Trump wins Mississippi primary inching closer to nomination

    04:19

  • Pentagon report says no evidence of UFO cover-up by U.S.

    07:39

  • Rare gray whale spotted 200 years after extinction in Atlantic

    07:31

  • Nonprofit teaches coding to kids living in affordable housing

    03:19

  • Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas immigration law

    05:17

  • Watch the ‘Quarantined Quartet’ musical family return to perform on Stay Tuned Now

    10:53

  • A.I. used to decipher ancient scrolls from 2,000 years ago

    03:12

  • Meet the brothers behind Philadelphia's first Black-owned brewery

    03:29

  • Congress averts looming shutdown after passage of short-term funding bill

    01:38

  • Study shows marijuana has been linked to chance of heart attack and stroke

    02:24

  • Rover sends back new images from moon mission

    03:35

  • Illinois judge rules Trump can be removed from primary ballot

    00:52

NBC News NOW

Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects

00:38

Bernie Moreno, who has the support of former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects. March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Bernie Moreno wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, NBC News projects

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Scientists in Utah discover new species of roundworms

    05:18

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down March Madness brackets

    03:19

  • Iowa student journalists buy two local papers saving them from closure

    03:07

  • New York City resident on a mission to expose fraudulent license plates

    04:19

  • Meet the 56-year-old blind skateboarder defying odds

    03:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All