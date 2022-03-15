IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • Angelina Jolie highlights international refugee crisis

    02:14

  • Anne Hathaway talks parenting: ‘It leaves me speechless’

    05:50

  • TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares a first look at new book ‘Misty the Cloud’

    01:46

  • 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

    01:10

  • Selena Gomez develops new series based on ‘Sixteen Candles’

    00:34

  • Final police report reveals new details on Bob Saget’s last hours

    02:34

  • Oscar-nominated ‘Summer of Soul’ tells the story of ‘Black Woodstock’

    02:15
    Best Pictures: Real life stories behind this year’s nominees

    25:35
    Jane Campion apologizes after controversial comments about Williams sisters 

    04:06

  • Hoda kicks off season 2 of ‘Making Space’ podcast: Hear a preview!

    01:17

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

  • ‘Full House’ cast reunites at 90s Con, remembers Bob Saget

    04:27

  • Hailey Bieber hospitalized after for ‘very small’ blood clot to the brain

    02:02

  • 'Ted Lasso' star calls for end to Russian invasion at awards ceremony

    00:48

  • Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

    08:06

  • Bodycam video shows ‘Black Panther’ director detained by police

    02:47

NBC News NOW

Best Pictures: Real life stories behind this year's nominees explores the true events, headliners and issues which inspired this year's Oscar-nominated films and performances. NBC News NOW's Joe Fryer hosts this special. March 15, 2022

