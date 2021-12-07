Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call
Digital mortgage company Better.com laid off about 900 employees, nearly 10 percent of its workforce over an abrupt three minute zoom call. The CEO said the decision stemmed from productivity problems.
An earlier version of this video mistakenly used a photo of a person also named Kevin Ryan who is not the CFO of Better.com. It has been replaced.Dec. 7, 2021
