Beyond Covid: Life After Lockdown

Morning News NOW anchors Savannah Sellers and Joe Fryer host this special as we mark one year of the pandemic with the promise of more vaccines on the way. Where do we go from here? NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle, NBC News technology correspondent Jacob Ward, the TODAY Show's Carson Daly and more all contribute to this special report focused on the next steps in our health, well being, economy and lifestyle.