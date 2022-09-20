IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Beyond Meat COO suspended for allegedly biting man's nose

00:26

Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey has been suspended after he was arrested for allegedly biting a man’s nose in a parking garage after a University of Arkansas football game. According to the police report, Ramsey smashed that person’s back windshield and punched and bit the victim. Sept. 20, 2022

