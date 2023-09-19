IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch President Biden's full address to the U.N General Assembly

    27:34

  • Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Biden at U.N.: U.S. seeks to 'responsibly manage' competition with China

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Trailblazing NASA astronaut will be first woman on Lunar mission

    05:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • UAW union sends warning to Big Three Detroit automakers

    01:56

  • Five Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap back on U.S. soil

    07:39

  • California sues five oil companies over climate change

    03:16

  • Musk, Netanyahu discuss antisemitism, artificial intelligence

    05:50

  • $500k jewelry heist in Florida caught on camera

    01:36

  • Number of migrants illegally crossing the border is rising

    03:21

  • Russell Brand denies sexual assault allegations

    04:07

  • Officials locate debris field in search for missing F-35 fighter jet

    01:48

  • Canada investigates link between Indian govt. and death of Sikh activist

    02:23

  • Marine Corps grounds all aircrafts after F-35 jet disappears

    03:14

  • Judge will grant Jack Smith gag order on Trump ‘if they have to,’ says former U.S. attorney

    05:48

  • GOP Rep. Dusty Johnson: ‘We knew all along that we were not negotiating’ with Freedom Caucus

    02:46

  • GOP budget deal is an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ says Rep. Womack

    08:16

  • McCarthy to bring short-term spending bill to floor Thursday whether he has the votes or not

    01:29

  • How the death of Mahsa Amini changed Iran one year later

    04:32

NBC News NOW

Biden at U.N.: U.S. seeks to 'responsibly manage' competition with China

01:25

President Biden assured the U.S. would seek to "responsibly manage" competition with China in his address to the U.N. General Assembly.Sept. 19, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • Watch President Biden's full address to the U.N General Assembly

    27:34

  • Biden pledges to 'strongly support' Ukraine at U.N. General Assembly

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Biden at U.N.: U.S. seeks to 'responsibly manage' competition with China

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Trailblazing NASA astronaut will be first woman on Lunar mission

    05:11

  • White House to host Biden and Zelenskyy meeting

    03:23

  • UAW union sends warning to Big Three Detroit automakers

    01:56
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All