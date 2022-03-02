Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union
07:25
In his wide-ranging State of the Union speech, President Biden addressed everything from the growing crisis in Ukraine to his stalled domestic agenda. NBC News’ Peter Alexander and Ali Vitali have the details. March 2, 2022
‘We shall continue to fight’ as Russia intensifies attacks, says Ukrainian parliament member
03:30
Now Playing
Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine, domestic agenda in State of the Union
07:25
UP NEXT
How Russia is responding to Biden’s State of the Union speech
04:19
Russia intensifies attacks in Ukraine as invasion enters seventh day
05:12
Close Texas primary race between Cuellar, Cisneros could lead to runoff