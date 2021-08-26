Biden holds White House summit addressing cybersecurity threats against U.S.
President Biden is taking steps to increase cybersecurity in the U.S. after multiple ransomware attacks on some of America’s biggest companies and government agencies and hosted CEOs from some of the country’s top tech companies to discuss the issue. CEO of Girls Who Code, Tarika Barrett, was at that meeting and joins News NOW to discuss how the tech industry can come together to address cybersecurity threats against the U.S. Aug. 26, 2021