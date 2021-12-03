Biden: November jobs report shows 'historic drop in unemployment'
01:41
President Biden addressed the November jobs report from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics that showed that the U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs last month and lowered unemployment rate to 4.2 percent.Dec. 3, 2021
