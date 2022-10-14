IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    What's next for Dreamers after court says there was no legal authority to create DACA program

    03:22

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Migrants caught in political battle as cities struggle to house them

    02:03

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

    03:12

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant surge

    00:51

  • Detainee shot to death at Texas Border Patrol station

    00:58

  • New York City decision to construct temporary shelter for migrants in flood-prone parking lot met with criticism

    04:07

  • 'We need more people': Migration declines worsen worker shortages, inflation

    02:10

  • Democratic El Paso mayor sending thousands of migrants by bus to major cities

    01:53

  • Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard file class action lawsuit against Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis

    01:27

  • Investigation launched into DeSantis' flights carrying migrants

    02:08

  • How are small towns bracing for large migrant influxes?

    01:48

  • Buses from Texas arrive at New York’s Port Authority carrying migrants

    02:36

  • Biden condemns DeSantis for shipping migrants out of Florida

    02:09

  • NYC opens asylum resource center to help incoming migrants

    02:23

  • Martha's Vineyard residents volunteer to help as stranded migrants are moved to Cape Cod base

    03:09

  • Migrants caught in border-battle crossfire in Martha’s Vineyard

    02:32

  • White House responds to arrival of migrant buses outside VP Harris’ residence

    02:20

  • Florida's DeSantis sends planes with migrants to Martha's Vineyard

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

03:30

The Biden administration announced new measures to control the flow of Venezuelan migrants coming into the U.S. The administration is offering humanitarian visas to thousands, however, warning that any Venezuelan migrant without a sponsor will be returned to Mexico. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the latest details. Oct. 14, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden administration announces new measures to control migration from Venezuela

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    What's next for Dreamers after court says there was no legal authority to create DACA program

    03:22

  • NYC sets up new tent camp for migrant crisis

    01:45

  • Migrants caught in political battle as cities struggle to house them

    02:03

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant crisis

    03:12

  • NYC Mayor Adams declares state of emergency over migrant surge

    00:51

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All