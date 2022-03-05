Biden grants Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians already in U.S.
The Biden administration is now offering Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians who have been living in the U.S without legal status meaning roughly 30,000 Ukrainians can avoid deportation and work for 18 months. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how advocacy groups are praising the move while others wonder why the U.S hasn’t moved as quickly for people from non-European countries. March 5, 2022
