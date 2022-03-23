Biden administration looks to expedite resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in U.S.
03:41
World leaders are stepping in to help Ukrainian refugees, but many neighboring countries are being stretched thin with housing becoming scarce and hospitals quickly reaching capacity. NBC News’ Jay Gray breaks down how European countries are coping with the influx of refugees and how President Biden plans to expedite the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.March 23, 2022
