Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia to bring Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan home just a day after the WNBA star testified in a Moscow court after pleading guilty to drug charges. NBC News’ Maura Barrett and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst, explain what’s next for Griner’s trial and what the U.S. is offering Russia to release both detainees.July 28, 2022