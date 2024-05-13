Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

- Now Playing
Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive03:47
- UP NEXT
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
US suggests Israel has no exit strategy from Gaza as fighting continues02:17
Duke students walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech02:20
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city01:57
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Duke students walk out of Seinfeld commencement speech01:30
Blinken says there’d be ‘thousands of armed Hamas left’ even if Israel takes ‘heavy action in Rafah’01:58
Graham says it’s ‘impossible to mitigate’ civilian deaths considering Hamas strategy: Full interview11:34
Sec. Blinken says Israel has the 'will' and 'means to try to police itself': Full interview10:30
College graduations disrupted by anti-war protests00:32
Where will Biden draw the line on Israel’s attack in Gaza?02:16
Israel orders more evacuations in Rafah ahead of likely attack02:00
Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins02:06
Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go02:11
Over 100 artists call for release of Iranian rapper sentenced to death02:13
Dozens of American aid workers trapped in Gaza03:20
Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother02:14
As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel01:59
Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held01:50
- Now Playing
Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive03:47
- UP NEXT
Palestinians flee Jabaliya in northern Gaza as Israel renews attack on the area01:21
US suggests Israel has no exit strategy from Gaza as fighting continues02:17
Duke students walk out of Jerry Seinfeld's commencement speech02:20
300,000 flee Rafah as Israeli forces encircle city01:57
Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide01:38
Play All