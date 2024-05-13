IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive
May 13, 202403:47
NBC News NOW

Biden administration remains critical of Israel’s looming Rafah offensive

03:47

The Biden administration has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s response in Gaza and the looming plans for a ground invasion in Rafah. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist reports on how Netanyahu is responding to the criticism and how this is straining the relationship between the two leaders.May 13, 2024

