IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care

    02:25

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge

    02:19

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22

  • Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is lifted

    01:53

  • Appeals court denies request to keep Title 42 in place

    05:59

  • As Title 42 nears end, migrants cross US border in large numbers

    02:18

  • More migrants cross southern border as Title 42 set to expire

    00:27

  • More than 1,000 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso

    02:39

  • Mexican authorities evict Venezuelan migrants from border camps

    02:50

  • Kevin McCarthy calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign

    00:35

  • U.S. migrant crisis persists despite policy changes

    02:58

  • Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border

    02:55

  • Biden administration weighs holding options ahead of rise of Haitian migrants

    03:41

  • Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

    01:10

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record

    03:58

  • Temporary migrant housing opens in NYC amid criticism

    01:57

  • New York erects tent city to house migrants

    02:16

NBC News NOW

Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42

03:36

The Biden administration is responding to the Supreme Court’s order to keep Title 42 temporarily in place by saying that the policy is no longer justified. The Trump-era public health policy that allowed the government to expel migrants and deny asylum at the southern border was set to expire on December 21st. NBC News’ Guad Venegas reports from Reynosa, Mexico. Dec. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden administration responds to Supreme Court stay order of Title 42

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Second migrant suicide in NYC shelter puts focus on mental care

    02:25

  • Supreme Court blocks lifting of border restrictions

    03:11

  • Supreme Court orders Title 42 to stay in place amid migrant surge

    02:19

  • Supreme Court orders temporary stay of Title 42

    04:22

  • Texas Governor warns of ‘total chaos’ at border if Title 42 is lifted

    01:53

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All