NBC News NOW

Biden administration sends cease-and-desist letter to Texas over border access

03:10

The Biden administration has sent a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton calling on the state to stop impeding Border Patrol access to part of the U.S.-Mexico border. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports on the letter and the death of a woman and two children who attempted to cross the Rio Grande.Jan. 15, 2024

