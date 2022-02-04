IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Biden administration to boost at-home Covid tests as cases decline nationwide

03:45

As Covid-19 cases across the country continue to decline, the Biden administration has announced a new policy to make at-home tests available to more Americans around the country. NBC News medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel breaks down how more at-home testing could impact the fight against the virus.Feb. 4, 2022

