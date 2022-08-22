Biden administration to release 1.8 million monkeypox vaccine doses

New efforts are underway to slow the spread of monkeypox in the U.S., including the release of more than a million doses of the vaccine as early as today, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah breaks down what additional steps the Biden administration is taking to combat the monkeypox virus and how people in high-risk communities are reacting to more vaccines being made available. Aug. 22, 2022