Biden administration trying to reverse racist effect of infrastructure projects
05:32
Some of the funding from one of the biggest investments in America’s roads in decades will go towards fixing the unjust way the original interstate highway was built back in the 1950s as several roads were purposefully routed through Black neighborhoods. NBC News’ Maura Barrett reports on how the city of Indianapolis is trying to pave a new path forward for the Black community. Feb. 23, 2022
UP NEXT
Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22
02:12
Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing
01:35
Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.
03:00
Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy
03:28
Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial
03:32
Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms