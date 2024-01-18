IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Regional fears grow as Pakistan strikes in Iran, Trump calls potential running mate a 'killer,' and Arnold Schwarzenegger detained over luxe watch

NBC News NOW

Biden administration unveils new proposal to lower overdraft banking fees

02:40

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has unveiled a new banking proposal that would cut or greatly reduce overdraft fees. According to data from the CFPB, Americans paid an estimated $280B in overdraft fees over the last 23 years and the Biden administration is hoping to slash those costs for the consumer.Jan. 18, 2024

Best of NBC News

