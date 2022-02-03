Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.
02:51
It is almost a year since President Biden launched a task force to reunify families separated at the border during the Trump administration. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff reports on how the Biden administration wants to keep these separated families in the U.S.Feb. 3, 2022
Tesla recall has self-driving features in the spotlight
03:44
Inflation and supply chain issues impacts homeless shelter
03:21
1988 calendar ‘Every Woman’s Fantasy’ going viral 35 years later
02:40
Now Playing
Biden Administration wants families separated at border to stay in the U.S.
02:51
UP NEXT
Restaurant owners pleading for Congress’s help following Omicron surge
05:01
Panel of experts concludes microwave energy is most likely causing ‘Havana Syndrome’