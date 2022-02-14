IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times

    00:25

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

    03:31

  • How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York

    05:21

  • Ohio doctor charged in connection with alleged high-dose fentanyl deaths due in court 

    01:33

  • Democrats pitch themselves to voters as defenders of American elections

    02:39

  • LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in total scoring

    00:21

  • Why patients may suffer from long-term heart complications after Covid

    03:03

  • Businesses create divorce, gift registries to help people start single life

    03:41

  • Black, queer designer breaks boundaries in fashion world

    04:20

  • U.S. halts Mexican avocado imports after American safety inspector threatened

    00:27

  • Ambassador Bridge reopens after police clear protesters

    02:28

  • Australia lists Koalas as endangered species

    00:20

  • Rent prices expected to increase another 10 percent in next year

    03:33

  • Judge grants injunction for bridge protest as Ontario premier issues state of emergency

    04:42

  • Dow falls 500 points amid escalation of Ukraine-Russia tensions

    04:06

  • Pfizer pulls FDA request for Covid vaccine for kids under 5

    03:08

  • High school history teacher makes his screenwriting debut

    05:15

  • Biden warns U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine, White House says Russia could invade 'any time'

    03:59

NBC News NOW

Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles

02:35

The Biden administration announced a $5 billion five year investment to build electric vehicle charging stations across the nation. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about accelerating the goal to get ahead of electric vehicle popularity. Feb. 14, 2022

  • Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times

    00:25

  • Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation

    03:31

  • How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York

    05:21

  • Ohio doctor charged in connection with alleged high-dose fentanyl deaths due in court 

    01:33

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All