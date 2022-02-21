IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine

NBC News NOW

Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine

The U.S. has warned the U.N. that it believes Russia has plans to kill or arrest Ukrainian critics should President Putin invade as President Biden has agreed in principle to meet with the Russian president if conflict is avoided. NBC News’ Matt Bodner and Matt Bradley have the details.  Feb. 21, 2022

