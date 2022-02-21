Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine
The U.S. has warned the U.N. that it believes Russia has plans to kill or arrest Ukrainian critics should President Putin invade as President Biden has agreed in principle to meet with the Russian president if conflict is avoided. NBC News’ Matt Bodner and Matt Bradley have the details. Feb. 21, 2022
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine
