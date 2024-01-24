IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary

    10:37

  • NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary

    02:29

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots

    02:29

  • Haley’s win in New Hampshire would depend on strong non-Republican voter turnout, Chuck Todd says

    04:26

  • Eric Trump hedges on whether Donald Trump needs a double-digit win in New Hampshire

    09:40

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

    00:29

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day

    03:13

  • Supreme Court allows border patrol to move Texas-installed razor wire at border

    03:39

  • Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action

    05:19

  • Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny

    03:21

  • Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence

    02:26

  • Why New Hampshire plays such a huge role in picking the next president

    03:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 22 | NBC News NOW

    01:30:55

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release

    02:52

  • U.S., U.K. strike more Houthi targets in Yemen

    02:14

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for remaining hostages in Gaza

    03:08

  • Biden supporters lead write-in campaign effort in New Hampshire

    02:36

NBC News NOW

Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

01:39

NBC's Mike Memoli reports on speaking with President Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez on the movement in Biden's senior leadership. Jennifer O’Malley Dillon and Mike Donilon will move from their roles in the White House to top jobs for Biden's re-election bid.Jan. 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • 'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary

    10:37

  • NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary

    03:20
  • Now Playing

    Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary

    02:29

  • Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide

    01:41

  • At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots

    02:29
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All