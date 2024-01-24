Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles

'This race is far from over,' Haley says after Trump wins N.H. primary10:37
NBC News projects Trump wins New Hampshire Republican primary03:20
Biden aides leaving White House for campaign leadership roles01:39
NBC News projects Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary02:29
Majority of GOP primary voters in N.H. oppose federal law banning abortions nationwide01:41
At least 10 communities in N.H. running low on GOP ballots02:29
Haley’s win in New Hampshire would depend on strong non-Republican voter turnout, Chuck Todd says04:26
Eric Trump hedges on whether Donald Trump needs a double-digit win in New Hampshire09:40
Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 9100:29
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting as military sees its deadliest day03:13
Supreme Court allows border patrol to move Texas-installed razor wire at border03:39
Israel proposes two-month ceasefire as families of hostages demand action05:19
Bezos' $100M pledge to Maui wildfire relief under scrutiny03:21
Six nuns kidnapped in Haiti amid rise in gang violence02:26
Why New Hampshire plays such a huge role in picking the next president03:16
Hallie Jackson NOW - January 22 | NBC News NOW01:30:55
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release02:52
U.S., U.K. strike more Houthi targets in Yemen02:14
Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for remaining hostages in Gaza03:08
Biden supporters lead write-in campaign effort in New Hampshire02:36
