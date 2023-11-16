Biden and China's President Xi make progress on issues amid talks

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping made positive steps towards resolving issues on restoring military communication and curbing fentanyl production. NBC News' Janis Mackey Frayer reports on the talks between the two presidents and on the major disagreement over Taiwan.Nov. 16, 2023

