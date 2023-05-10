IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

  • Putin delivers speech as Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day

    04:10

  • Investigators look for possible motive in deadly Texas car ramming

    04:10

  • Biden to meet with congressional leaders over debt ceiling

    05:36

  • LGBTQ community reacts to Tennessee’s ban on drag shows

    06:07

  • Dozens of GOP Senators oppose debt ceiling increase without spending cuts

    03:55

  • Trump declines to testify in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

    03:02

  • Multiple people killed in mass shooting at Texas mall

    05:39

  • U.S. Ambassador to China calls for resumption of high-level talks

    04:13

  • Jill Biden to represent U.S. at King Charles' coronation

    01:02

  • U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April

    03:05

  • Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with tech executives

    03:57

  • Alex Newell on being one of the first gender-nonconforming actors to be nominated for a Tony

    05:12

  • U.S. is ready for high-level talks with China, American ambassador says

    03:22

  • British teen who camps out for charity invited to King Charles’ coronation

    02:55

NBC News NOW

Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

05:28

A meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders did not appear to result in any breakthroughs in the battle over the debt ceiling just weeks before the U.S. is expected to default on its debt. NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Julie Tsirkin have the details on how the meeting went and whether the two sides are closer to reaching an agreement.May 10, 2023

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18
  • Now Playing

    Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. George Santos expected in court on federal charges

    03:55

  • Trump found liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll

    05:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All