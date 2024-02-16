IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden and House Republicans locked in border crisis standoff
Feb. 16, 2024

NBC News NOW

Biden and House Republicans locked in border crisis standoff

03:24

The Biden administration and House Republicans are locked in a standoff over the Southern border crisis. Homeland Security officials are facing a dwindling flow of money for border enforcement as House Republicans refuse to free up funds unless there are changes to immigration policies. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin reports on the latest developments on border negotiations for resources.Feb. 16, 2024

