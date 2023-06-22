IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Why Biden is prioritizing the U.S.' relationship with India

02:40

President Joe Biden hosted India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. The pair answered questions about democracy, climate change and relations with China. NBC News’ Mike Memoli details why India is a priority for Biden and how he hopes to benefit.June 22, 2023

