  • Lawmakers grill TikTok’s CEO over app’s safety and security

  • King Charles postpones state visit to France amid protests over pension reform

    Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change

    U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

  • Protests over France’s pension reform stretch into 9th day

  • Breaking down Trump’s mounting legal troubles

  • Biden to visit Canada for first time since taking office

  • Judge approves evidence in probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents

  • TikTok CEO to appear before Congress as lawmakers push to ban app

  • North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end

  • Meet Sesame Street’s first Black female puppeteer

  • Federal Reserve to decide on interest rate hikes amid banking sector turmoil

  • Biden awards 2021 National Medals of Arts and Humanities in star-studded ceremony

  • President Xi wraps up Russia trip with message to the West

  • Grand jury to decide on possible Trump indictment

  • How Putin’s meetings with Xi could impact the war in Ukraine

  • Biden signs bill to declassify Covid origins intelligence

  • Biden issues first veto of presidency to block new investment rule

  • Grand jury weighs possible Trump indictment in Stormy Daniels hush money payment

  • Can a teacher detect if students are using artificial intelligence?

NBC News NOW

Biden and Trudeau to discuss migration, national security and climate change

President Biden is set to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where the two leaders are expected to discuss some of the most challenging issues facing the neighboring countries, including climate change, national security and mass migration. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports from Ottawa. March 24, 2023

Best of NBC News

