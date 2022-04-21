Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants00:58
- Now Playing
Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine04:15
- UP NEXT
Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey03:35
Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status03:38
Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?05:20
Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant05:00
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in connection with alleged shooting02:30
Former Ohio doctor accused of murdering patients found not guilty on all accounts03:18
10-year-old cancer patient sworn in as honorary NYPD officer02:03
Arizona wildfires burn over 25,000 acres, forcing thousands to evacuate01:34
New Jersey community prioritizes social equity in recreational marijuana rollout06:54
New Denver business license allows customers to consume cannabis on site03:30
Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony03:29
Johnny Depp details fights with ex-wife Amber Heard in Day 2 of testimony03:29
Rapper A$AP Rocky detained at Los Angeles airport00:23
Top Florida Democrat sues Biden administration over marijuana use and gun ownership03:05
Actor Ezra Miller arrested twice in less than a month00:20
Ohio doctor accused in 14 high-dose fentanyl deaths found not guilty01:40
Justice Dept. to appeal lifting of mask mandate if CDC deems necessary for public health03:53
Did Johnny Depp’s testimony make him seem relatable to the jury?03:00
Biden announces plan providing 'expedient channel' to Ukrainian migrants00:58
- Now Playing
Biden announces additional $800 million military aid package for Ukraine04:15
- UP NEXT
Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey03:35
Florida lawmakers expected to strip Disney of self-governing status03:38
Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?05:20
Russia says it has captured Mariupol, Ukrainians still holed up in steel plant05:00
Play All